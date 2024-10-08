Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” Release Date Revealed

In 1997, during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Michael Jordan solidified the legacy of the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game." Battling flu-like symptoms, he led the Chicago Bulls to a crucial victory over the Utah Jazz, making the shoes he wore an enduring symbol of perseverance and greatness. The upcoming version of the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 stays true to the original design, featuring an updated shape that closely mirrors the classic pair. Official photos have been released, showcasing the sneaker's details and confirming its return.
Originally, this release was postponed, with the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" taking its place. However, Jordan Brand has now confirmed that the "Flu Game" Jordan 12 will make its anticipated return in 2025, with the "Bloodline" colorway being canceled. This allows the "Flu Game" to reclaim its spot and continue its legacy. This release promises to be a must-have for sneakerheads and basketball fans alike, honoring a defining moment in sports history.
"Flu Game" Air Jordan 12
The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" features a striking red and black color scheme, honoring Michael Jordan's famous performance in the 1997 NBA Finals. Also, made with premium leather, the sneaker has a smooth design with textured layers. Additionally, the well-known Jumpman logo is displayed on the heel, and a carbon fiber shank plate adds support. The appearance is completed with a tough rubber outsole, providing great grip both on and off the court.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will be returning on March 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Orca” Gets Official Images
[Via]