Best Under Retail New Balance Sneakers For Summer 2024

New Balance continues to do all the right things.

New Balance sneakers have been on the rise over the last couple of years and for good reason. Overall, fans understand just how versatile these silhouettes can be. From casual wear to athletics, New Balance has always had consumers covered. Moreover, these shows are made with premium materials and always include unique colorways. It's a great brand for summer fashion and today, we are looking at some offerings that will be going for under retail during the coming months.

**The following prices reflect Size 9 inventory.**

New Balance 9060 "Rain Cloud"

Image via GOAT

Firstly, we have the New Balance 9060 in the "Rain Cloud" colorway. As far as New Balance sneakers go, this one is pretty standard. We start out with a chunky midsole that has some neutral tones like white, grey and beige. Additionally, we get some different shades of grey all throughout the upper. Mesh and suede come together here to create perfect textures that will make you fall in love with these. It's the perfect neutral-tone shoe to go with any outfit.

NB 550 "Sea Salt Pine Green"

Image via GOAT

Secondly, we have the New Balance 550 "Sea Salt Pine Green." Overall, the New Balance 55 has proven to be one of the best sneakers on the market. It is a shoe that has received some epic collaborations, and every colorway has proven to be a banger. With this latest offering, we get a unique beige upper with the aforementioned pine green on the midsole, the New Balance logo, and the back heel. If you hope to stand out, these will definitely do the trick.

New Balance 2002r "Eclipse Castlerock"

Image via GOAT

Subsequently, there is the New Balance 2002r in an incredible "Eclipse Castlerock" color scheme. The most striking part of this runner is the upper which contains various materials including leather and suede. As for the color, you get a deep navy blue that lends itself well to the whole "eclipse" aesthetic. This is a shoe that stands out and looks fantastic. It's also a nice break from the neutral-tone schemes that tend to be extremely popular during the summer.

NB 990v6 Made In USA "Castlerock"

Image via GOAT

Lastly, we have this New Balance 990v6 with a "Castlerock" finish. This sneaker has a nice chunky midsole, just like many other New Balance runners. Meanwhile, the sneaker has hits of leather, mesh, and suede. The colors here are all neutral, with dark shades of beige taking over. It makes for a nice, clean sneaker that much like other NB shoes, goes with any outfit.