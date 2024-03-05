5 Must-Have Black New Balance 9060s

Overall, the New Balance 9060 is one of those sneakers that is perfect for any kind of situation. As many of you already know, New Balance is known for premium materials and chunky-looking runners. This combination has led to some truly incredible silhouettes over the years. However, the 9060 is known for being among the best thanks to its mix of sleek and chunky elements. With neutral colors in style right now, we are taking a look at some of the best black colorways of the New Balance 9060.

New Balance 9060 "Black Castlerock"

Firstly, we have this "Black Castlerock" version of the New Balance 9060. Right away, we are met with an upper filled with charcoal grey and black. The overlays weave in and out to create a truly unique contrast. From there, lighter shades of grey intertwine on the midsole. The way the shades of grey interact helps highlight just how chunky the midsole is. However, the shoe doesn't overstep into bulky territory.

NB 9060 "Black White"

Secondly, we have the New Balance 9060 in black and white. This model features a mostly black upper with some patches of white throughout. Furthermore, the N on the side is white, as is the midsole. However, the midsole also has some creamy beige elements. This creates a dope contrasting color scheme that goes beyond your typical black-and-white offering.

New Balance 9060 "Triple Black Suede Patent"

Subsequently, we have the New Balance 9060 in "Triple Black Suede Patent." What is cool about this sneaker is that it is all black. Furthermore, there is a mixture of suede and patent leather. These are two materials you do not see together often. However, when they do come together, it makes for a truly impressive marriage of styles.

NB 9060 "Suede Pack - Black"

Additionally, we have this black colorway from the New Balance 9060's Suede Pack. The midsole of the shoe is a mix of white, grey, and some beige. However, the black is placed on the upper of the shoe. There is mesh with some suede overlays, and it all looks great. Of all the colorways here, this may be the most straightforward.

New Balance 9060 "Triple Black Suede"

Lastly, but certainly not least, we have this gorgeous triple-black suede colorway. With this model, the entire shoe is black. There are some suede overlays that help add a premium quality to the sneaker. It is a great look, and if you are someone who enjoys an all-black shoe with some weight to it, these have to be on your radar. Not to mention, it will match with anything you wear, short of a suit.

