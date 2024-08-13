Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “What The” Returning In 2025

Another Kobe dropping in the vibrant color scheme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “What The” will be released on April 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $300 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of mostly white material, with vibrant green and orange displays. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is on the sides, outlined in neon green. Finally, Kobe’s logo is on the tongues in green with his signature in various colors.

The mixed color palette not only reflects Kobe Bryant’s dynamic playstyle but also symbolizes the diverse influences and moments of his career. As with other "What The" releases, this pair promises to be a hot item among sneaker enthusiasts and Kobe fans alike . Its bold color scheme and top-tier performance features make the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "What The" colorway a must-have. Be ready to grab this piece of basketball and sneaker history as it hits the shelves.

