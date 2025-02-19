Nike Air Max Plus Drift Goes Bold In "Bred"

The Nike Air Max Plus Drift pushes the classic Air Max Plus into the future with a bold, modern redesign. Retaining the signature Tuned Air cushioning, this new iteration introduces a sleeker upper and refined overlay. While the original model was known for its wavy TPU cage, the Drift replaces it with molded details that create a more streamlined look. This update ensures a contemporary aesthetic while still maintaining the aggressive stance that made the Air Max Plus iconic. Nike keeps the spirit of the Air Max Plus alive with the Drift’s enhanced comfort and breathability. Mesh construction dominates the upper, allowing for airflow, while the synthetic reinforcements add durability.

The signature midsole remains intact, housing visible Air units for a cushioned ride. This combination of lightweight materials and responsive cushioning makes the Drift just as comfortable for all-day wear as it is stylish on the streets. Now, Nike introduces the Air Max Plus Drift in the “Bred” colorway. This edition takes inspiration from a timeless black and red palette, blending sleek dark tones with sharp red accents. The bold color scheme adds an aggressive edge, reinforcing the sneaker’s street-ready appeal. Whether you’re drawn to the heritage of the Air Max Plus or the updated design, this drop is sure to turn heads.

"Bred" Nike Air Max Plus Drift

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black mesh upper with a rubberized cage overlay, giving the sneaker a layered and structured feel. Hits of red appear on the tongue branding, side Swooshes, and midfoot shank for contrast. The Air units within the midsole also carry a slight red tint, tying the theme together. A glossy black sole completes the design, ensuring durability and grip. This release brings a fresh take to the Air Max Plus lineage while staying true to the bold styling that made it a favorite.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max Plus Drift "Bred" will be released tomorrow in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $185 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike