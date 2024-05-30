Nick Young Reveals He Faced Heavy Backlash For NSFW Gilbert Arenas And Draya Michele Story

Nick Young broke an unwritten rule.

After sharing a tale about Gilbert Arenas and Draya Michele, former NBA player Nick Young disclosed that he had gotten many angry phone calls from NBA veterans to DJ Vlad. Young claimed to have related an instance in which Arenas drove with Draya and two other ladies in his car. The story caused quite a stir, even if he couldn't officially confirm Draya's attendance. Nick clarified that he broke an unwritten rule among players, which was the cause of criticism from NBA veterans. He said that in spite of the criticism, he felt obliged to talk about his experiences in order to highlight the careless behavior that some young athletes display in the absence of appropriate mentoring.

The criticism comes from Nick Young's conversation with Gilbert Arenas. The pair were talking about the hot topic of the day, which was Jalen Green getting Draya Michele pregnant. Young and Arenas made the decision to comment on all of this in a peculiar way. Nick Young chooses to share a tale about his former carpool buddy Gilbert and reality star Draya Michele. Young teased a story about Draya and Gil in the backseat. This caused criticism as soon as the conversation was released from all corners of the culture.

Read More: Nick Young Tells Wild Story About Kobe Bryant Giving Jeremy Lin The Silent Treatment

Nick Young On The Draya Michele And Gilbert Arenas Story Backlash

Arenas had been grinning broadly the entire time and had remained silent about the circumstances around Nick Young's story. She's a mother now, as he pointed out. But it implied that something NSFW was happening behind closed doors. Rapper and podcaster Cam'ron commented on the situation, disparaging Nick for the comments saying, "How is your man getting a blowjob in the backseat change your life?" NBA vet Patrick Beverley also weighed in when it went viral, saying, "Sidenote Yal foul. Not cool, not at all. @GilsArenaShow Yal old asl talking about another man Lady. Not cool gang."

When the subject turned to Draya's relationship with Jalen Green, Vlad brought up their age gap and her upcoming pregnancy. Young concluded the debate by expressing his thoughts on the attraction that men have for well-known women, and Vlad noted that sincere relationships with people outside of the entertainment business may perhaps result in less drama. Overall, let's hope Nick Young learned his lesson.