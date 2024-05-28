Nick Young Tells Wild Story About Kobe Bryant Giving Jeremy Lin The Silent Treatment 

Nick Young recently told a fascinating story on "Vlad TV" regarding an event that resulted in Kobe Bryant ignoring teammate Jeremy Lin for the duration of the season. Young claims that at a Lakers practice, Lin made an attempt to interact with Bryant, which led to this incident. Young said, "Nobody really messed with Kobe like that, to the point of just messing with him. I remember when Jeremy Lin tried, but it didn't end well. It didn't end well for Jeremy. I felt bad for Jeremy Lin."

"I forgot exactly what happened, but I know they didn't really click at all,” Young said. He continued, “After that one practice, Jeremy Lin tried to get in the middle of the huddle and say a couple of words, like, 'We could keep it on the court, but don't do this or do something', and Kobe said something, something I forgot, and then didn't talk to Jeremy for the rest of the season." Kobe, who is renowned for his intensity and high expectations, was not feeling Lin's strategy. Young stated that when Lin tried to speak, Kobe gave him a response that instantly cut him off.

Nick Young Sasy Kobe Bryant Gave Jeremy Lin The Silent Treatment For An Entire Season

Nick Young couldn't remember exactly what Kobe said, but the implication was obvious. Kobe effectively shut out Lin, and he didn't communicate with him again for the remainder of the season. This episode brought to light the difficult circumstances Lin had while attempting to establish himself on a team captained by one of the most driven and concentrated players in NBA history.

Lin must have felt pretty bad to be treated like that by a player of Bryant's caliber. It emphasizes how intense it is to play with one of the best players in NBA history. Bryant believed that maintaining a high degree of devotion and attention was essential, and any deviation from this was met with firm action. Nick Young's story sheds light on some of the difficulties Jeremy Lin experienced during his career. His time with the Lakers from 2014 to 2015 was another phase in his long battle to be accepted and validated in the NBA, especially in the shadow of Kobe Bryant.

