Gilbert Arenas Praises Saucy Santana's Twerking Skills, Saucy Shoots His Shot: "U My Baby Daddy"

Gilbert Arenas was having some fun on his podcast.

BYAlexander Cole
BIG3 - Week Six

Gilbert Arenas is someone who has always spoken his mind, regardless of whom he may offend. Moreover, he is also known for his NBA hot takes that are just that: hot takes. Overall, there are a lot of NBA fans out there who refuse to take his analysis seriously. However, he continues to do his thing, and he continues to retain an audience. In fact, he and Nick Young have made quite the dynamic duo as of late. They even found themselves at the center of the Draya Michele and Jalen Green controversy thanks to their NSFW story about the reality star. Recently, however, it was Saucy Santana who became the duo's target.

It all started when Nick Young revealed that he is friendly with Saucy Santana in real life. For some reason, Gilbert Arenas though this was hilarious, and clowned Young for it. Subsequently, Saucy took to social media and called out Arenas for being homophobic. In Saucy's mind, there is nothing funny about a straight man being friends with a gay man. Well, Gilbert heard those criticisms and decided to be kind to the artist. In the clip below, Arenas even praised Saucy for his twerking skills. He even said that if this were a strip club, he might have to throw his money at Saucy as opposed to Megan Thee Stallion.

Read More: Gilbert Arenas Defends Kevin Hart Against Katt Williams

Gilbert Arenas And Saucy Santana Smooth Things Over

These comments immediately began to go viral on social media. So much so that Saucy Santana issued a response. This time around, he decided to shoot his shot at Gilbert. "WAIT - ayoooo, Gil! Lemme holla at you!!! I had a crush on you since I was a kid. U my baby daddy," Saucy wrote. For now, it remains to be seen whether or not Arenas responds. Either way, it seems like the feud is officially over.

Let us know what you think of this interaction, in the comments section below. Do you believe Gilbert will respond further? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

Read More: Gilbert Arenas Gives 50 Cent His Flowers

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSportsSaucy Santana Checks Gilbert Arenas For Laughing About Friendship With Nick Young
Nick Young Portrait 2017SportsNick Young Teases NSFW Draya Michele Story That Involves Gilbert Arenas
Washington Wizards v Phoenix SunsSportsGilbert Arenas Criticized For Telling Alleged Halle Berry And Harvey Weinstein Story
Second Annual Strength of a Women Festival and Summit - The Purpose Ball at The BankSportsSaucy Santana Roasts A Woman During Video Shoot: "She Ain't Have No BBL"