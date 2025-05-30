Ab-Soul already said it's TDE 'til 3000 and forever, and backlash to that loyalty will only fuel him further. During a recent phone conversation with Top Dawg affiliate MackWop, he doubled down on wanting to slap DJ Akademiks.

"He got to do his job," the rapper remarked, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter. "I want to think he doing his job. It's just what he do, he just clickbait, controversy, or whatever. In essence, I kind of was trolling him. He's spoke on the homies and real, you know what I mean? And it is like that. But at the same time, I was just trying to troll him. A side of me thought he might have laughed at it.

"How your immediate thought is, 'Well, that's amazing, but your funeral not gon' be as big as Nipsey's,'" the discussion on Ab-Soul and DJ Akademiks' feud continued. "Like, what? You speaking on the dead homies, bro? [...] Throw your hands up. [...] He's entertaining, right? But then I'm really paying attention. [...] I'm watching him paying attention. He crashing out, he throwing up handicap placards and the braille thing.

DJ Akademiks Ab-Soul Beef

"You're disrespecting whole, like, suicide, that's really happening," Soul added. "It's really on some 'God bless him,' for real. And now I really want to slap him. I really want to slap him, though. You disrespecting whole communities, man. It's a blessing I'm still walking, and I'm really legally blind, bro. [...] He should've just stayed on me. [...] That ain't even about me no more. That's sad, bro."

We will see whether or not DJ Akademiks doubles down on his fiery disdain as well. It seems like a trivial feud, but who knows how it could turn out?