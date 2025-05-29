DJ Akademiks Disses Ab-Soul For Being Legally Blind

DJ Akademiks trolled Ab-Soul for being legally blind during a recent livestream after learning that the rapper dissed him on a new song. In a clip of Akademiks circulating online, he remarks: “Usually when n****s attack me they go fat jokes first. I’m like he don’t even go fat jokes. This a new angle. Come to find out this b*tch ass n***a can't even see. He don't know what I look like. In his f*cking brain, I'm a stick figure.”

Fans on social media have been having plenty of laughs in response to Akademiks' antics. "Say what you want about akademiks, but he’s absolutely one of the most hilarious streamers of all time," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another joked: "All ab soul gotta do is send saucy santana after him and he gon cry on stream again."

Ab-Soul referenced Akademiks in a diss track aimed at Joey Bada$$, amid their ongoing lyrical feud. "Imma slap Akademiks when I see him," Soul remarked. He put the untitled track out on his Instagram page on Tuesday, as caught by Complex.

Soul taking on Joey Bada$$ comes after the rapper dissed the entirety of the West Coast, earlier this year. In response to the song, Ak wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Soul will never have the respect that the late Nipsey Hussle did in the region. "Sounds amazing," he tweeted. "Just remind that n***a they won't throw a funeral for him like Nipsey. keep rapping lil n***a we ain't see u slap nothing yet."

Ab-Soul Joey Bada$$ Diss

As for the rest of his diss track, Ab-Soul paid homage to the late Capitol STEEZ, teased a reunion with Black Hippy, and more. Soul isn't the only one to have sent shots back at Joey. Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, and AZ Chike have all dropped diss tracks for him as well.