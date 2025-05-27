DJ Akademiks Disses Ab-Soul And Tells Him He'll Never Be Loved Like Nipsey Hussle

Ab-Soul finally responded to the back and forth between Joey Bada$$ and what felt like half of the West Coast. It didn't seem like he was going to get heavily involved in everything, but he dropped a song on Tuesday afternoon addressing people. The new track is not really a diss, but more of an acknowledgement of everything that happened. It also includes some choice words for DJ Akademiks.

On the track, after he accepts defeat on Ray Vaughn's behalf and threatens to bring back Black Hippy, Ab-Soul closes with a very straightforward statement. "Imma slap Akademiks when I see him," Soulo says matter-of-factly.

Unsurprisingly, Akademiks did not take kindly to that statement. He quoted Ab-Soul's post with some backhanded praise. "Sounds amazing. Just remind that n**** they won't throw a funeral for him like Nipsey. Keep rapping lil n**** we ain't see you slap nothing yet," he wrote.

DJ Akademiks Response To Ab-Soul

Fans did not appreciate DJ Akademiks' response to Ab-Soul at all. "We ain’t throwing a funeral for you either bozo, n****s going to be celebrating in the streets like the Macy Parade," wrote one user. "When they get you, we'll make it a national holiday," wrote another. "You know in your heart of hearts that this man would smack you senseless. You out of breath typing this," said a third.