Chrisean Rock Flaunts Heartfelt Birthday Message From Blueface Amid His Prison Stay

BY Caroline Fisher 60 Views
Chrisean Rock Birthday Message Blueface Gossip News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Ever since getting out of prison in September, Chrisean Rock has appeared committed to changing her life around for the better.

It goes without saying that Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship is complicated. The two of them have split up gotten back together on various occasions, but currently, it appears that they're an item. Recently, the Baddies star even took to social media to show off flowers and a heartfelt card the "Thotiana" rapper sent her in honor of her 25th birthday.

“Happy Birthday! You are my rock. You are my world! Love, Blueface," the card reads. According to Chrisean, she's waiting until he's free to really celebrate. In January of last year, he turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. In October, he claimed he'd by out by this July. It remains to be seen whether or not that's actually the case. After flaunting her gifts, Chrisean hopped on X to provide her followers with an update.

Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Get Into Heated & Lengthy Twitter Spat Over Blueface

Chrisean Rock's Transformation

"Thank you for the Birthday wishes and Gifts I’m truly happy and grateful. I know I been off the radar I’ll be back soon as My Husband gets home this year I can’t wait share what I been cooking up and been since my Silence,” she wrote. "I kno yall want a birthday post lol im celebrating it when he freeee." Today, she returned to the platform to thank those who have been rooting for her since she decided to change her life around. Ever since getting out of jail in September, Chrisean has appeared focused on her son and her faith. While many supporters insist that her relationship with Blueface needs to end, they're glad to see her taking steps in the right direction.

She did hit a bump in the road amid her transformation last week, however, when she got into an online spat with Jaidyn Alexis. The "Stewie" artist called Chrisean out for allegedly marrying her ex Blueface, prompting her to offer her some advice. Jaidyn made it clear she wasn't going for it, telling the mother of one to "stfu."

Wack 100 Believes Chrisean Rock's Late Ex Is The Father Of Her Child, Not Blueface

