Chrisean Rock Flaunts Heartfelt Birthday Message From Blueface Amid His Prison Stay

It goes without saying that Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship is complicated. The two of them have split up gotten back together on various occasions, but currently, it appears that they're an item. Recently, the Baddies star even took to social media to show off flowers and a heartfelt card the "Thotiana" rapper sent her in honor of her 25th birthday.

“Happy Birthday! You are my rock. You are my world! Love, Blueface," the card reads. According to Chrisean, she's waiting until he's free to really celebrate. In January of last year, he turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. In October, he claimed he'd by out by this July. It remains to be seen whether or not that's actually the case. After flaunting her gifts, Chrisean hopped on X to provide her followers with an update.

Chrisean Rock's Transformation

"Thank you for the Birthday wishes and Gifts I’m truly happy and grateful. I know I been off the radar I’ll be back soon as My Husband gets home this year I can’t wait share what I been cooking up and been since my Silence,” she wrote. "I kno yall want a birthday post lol im celebrating it when he freeee." Today, she returned to the platform to thank those who have been rooting for her since she decided to change her life around. Ever since getting out of jail in September, Chrisean has appeared focused on her son and her faith. While many supporters insist that her relationship with Blueface needs to end, they're glad to see her taking steps in the right direction.