Jaidyn Alexis Involved In Car Crash With Blueface’s Kids On Board

BY Caroline Fisher 433 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jaidyn Alexis Car Crash Gossip News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jaidyn Alexis attends Baddies Midwest Los Angeles Premiere at Fine Arts Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Zeus Network)
Jaidyn Alexis recently got into a serious car accident, just weeks after her ex Blueface's release from prison.

It's no secret that so far, this year has been a roller coaster for Jaidyn Alexis. The mother of two seemed to be living her best life while her ex, Blueface, was behind bars. In November, however, he got out after roughly two years in prison. Unfortunately, this brought a fair bit of drama back into her life. In the weeks since his release, he's dissed her online, brought her kids around Chrisean Rock without permission, and more. She's already got a lot on her plate, but according to The Shade Room, she recently hit yet another bump in the road.

Reportedly, she got into a car accident while her little ones were in the vehicle. The outlet reached out to the Baddies star for an update, prompting her to confirm that everyone involved is okay.

"We are all okay. Nobody was seriously injured and material items are replaceable. Thanks for checking [heart emoji]," she wrote. Jaidyn also addressed rumors that she could have been under the influence at the time of the crash, making it clear that this was not the case.

Read More: Blueface Calls Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis “Mid,” Wants To Impregnate A Baddie

Blueface Disses Jaidyn Alexis & Chrisean Rock

"Not sure why that is circulating but it is not true," she clarified. "Me and my kids were let go and made it home safely. Car to be replaced soon."

Social media users are out in full force in the comments, sharing how relieved they are to hear that nobody was injured. "So Glad they are okay 🙏🏾," one says. "Thank god the kids are okay!!
Vehicles can be replaced, everyone walked away, amen!! 🙏," another adds.

At the time of writing, Blueface has not publicly commented on the accident. Last week, however, he did hop on X to insult both her and Chrisean. "Part of growing up is realizing both my Bm’s is mid smh I need to get some bad b*tches pregnant asap," he declared, earning himself a great deal of backlash.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Allegedly Deleted Jaidyn Alexis' Videos From Blueface's YouTube Channel

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Blueface Chrisean Rock Jaidyn Alexis "Mid" Gossip News Gossip Blueface Calls Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis “Mid,” Wants To Impregnate A Baddie 2.0K
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Gossip Jaidyn Alexis And Chrisean Rock Continue To Fight Over Blueface 1.9K
Chrisean Rock Birthday Message Blueface Gossip News Gossip Chrisean Rock Flaunts Heartfelt Birthday Message From Blueface Amid His Prison Stay 1339
Blueface Karlissa Saffold Will Never Have Sex Gossip News Gossip Blueface Tells His Mother, Karlissa Saffold, They Will Never Have Sex 4.6K
Comments 0