Jaidyn Alexis Involved In Car Crash With Blueface’s Kids On Board

It's no secret that so far, this year has been a roller coaster for Jaidyn Alexis. The mother of two seemed to be living her best life while her ex, Blueface, was behind bars. In November, however, he got out after roughly two years in prison. Unfortunately, this brought a fair bit of drama back into her life. In the weeks since his release, he's dissed her online, brought her kids around Chrisean Rock without permission, and more. She's already got a lot on her plate, but according to The Shade Room, she recently hit yet another bump in the road.

Reportedly, she got into a car accident while her little ones were in the vehicle. The outlet reached out to the Baddies star for an update, prompting her to confirm that everyone involved is okay.

"We are all okay. Nobody was seriously injured and material items are replaceable. Thanks for checking [heart emoji]," she wrote. Jaidyn also addressed rumors that she could have been under the influence at the time of the crash, making it clear that this was not the case.

Blueface Disses Jaidyn Alexis & Chrisean Rock

"Not sure why that is circulating but it is not true," she clarified. "Me and my kids were let go and made it home safely. Car to be replaced soon."

Social media users are out in full force in the comments, sharing how relieved they are to hear that nobody was injured. "So Glad they are okay 🙏🏾," one says. "Thank god the kids are okay!!

Vehicles can be replaced, everyone walked away, amen!! 🙏," another adds.