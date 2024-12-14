KSI Flips The Script On Fans With Somber "Dirty"

This single is also creating some discourse, but without the jokes and trolling.

However, we feel that KSI will quiet a lot of the negativity with this latest single, "Dirty." Fans have been praising it nonstop already thanks to its severe style switch up across multiple areas. He's ditching the rapping for non-auto-tune singing (which goes over better than expected) and the messaging, theme, and tone is much more somber. It's about the dangers and unexpected things love can do to a person and the track includes some uncredited female vocals that give it a nice point of view from both genders. Speaking of them, that's another thing that listeners can't stop discussing. A lot of folks are saying its actually Billie Eilish and we can certainly hear the similarities in the vocals. Genius says its unused recordings from the American bedroom pop star, but nothing has been confirmed. Regardless, it's a W from KSI and we encourage you to give it a chance.

UK multi-talent known on the internet as KSI, has built quite an impervious empire. His YouTube channels, both solo and with the Sidemen, are some of the most subscribed to on the platform. Additionally, him and Logan Paul have their sports hydration drink brand PRIME and their kid's food subset, Lunchly. Although, those ventures do have the greatest reputation, especially as of late. His music career has also seen its fair share of setbacks as well, with listeners cracking jokes and making memes out of it. That was especially the case with "Thick Of It," his 2024 collab with Trippie Redd. Many eviscerated it for the poor rapping, it's cutesy instrumental, and lack of song structure.

