Chris Brown Expected To Enter Plea Deal For Alleged UK Assault

Chris Brown Performs At The O2 Arena
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Chris Brown performs at The O2 Arena on February 14, 2023 in London, England.
Chris Brown will remain in custody in the UK until his next hearing for this alleged 2023 assault which will be on June 13.

We have yet another big update in the ongoing alleged assault ordeal swirling around Chris Brown. Per a report from XXL, it is highly likely that the controversial singing sensation is going to enter a plea deal. As of yet, that's about all we know, unfortunately.

We will probably hear about the details of it closer to the next court hearing date. That would be June 13. This case is currently in the hands of the Southwark Crown Court in London, England.

Overall, it's been a terribly rough year from a legal standpoint for Chris Brown. He's already dealing with a stack of lawsuits both on his side and against him. Now, he's got this 2023 case looming over him.

Speaking of this one in particular, this alleged assault involves music producer, Abe Diaw. He claims that he was hit over the head with a bottle multiple times at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square. This alleged Westminster incident also led to Diaw allegedly going to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Chris Brown Tour 2025
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Chris brown performs at the main stage during Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England.

Diaw filed his suit in October of that year for alleged assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Live Nation, Sony, RCA Records, and another musician were named as co-defendants, with Dallas rapper HoodyBaby being roped in as of recently as well.

Brown is to remain in custody until things proceed further as he was denied bail on May 16. He faces one count of grievous bodily harm.

This whole ordeal wrecks Chris Breezy's tour plans, which was slated to begin on June 8. The Breezy Bowl XX World Tour runs all the way until October 18, with Memphis being the last city to hear him live. 50 Cent appears to upset over this news writing on social media, "Damn they doing CB dirty, they knew about this case for 2 years. This is gonna f*ck up the whole tour. WTF going on!" 

