Chris Brown Expected To Enter Plea Deal For Alleged UK Assault

We have yet another big update in the ongoing alleged assault ordeal swirling around Chris Brown. Per a report from XXL, it is highly likely that the controversial singing sensation is going to enter a plea deal. As of yet, that's about all we know, unfortunately.
We will probably hear about the details of it closer to the next court hearing date. That would be June 13. This case is currently in the hands of the Southwark Crown Court in London, England.
Overall, it's been a terribly rough year from a legal standpoint for Chris Brown. He's already dealing with a stack of lawsuits both on his side and against him. Now, he's got this 2023 case looming over him.
Speaking of this one in particular, this alleged assault involves music producer, Abe Diaw. He claims that he was hit over the head with a bottle multiple times at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square. This alleged Westminster incident also led to Diaw allegedly going to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Read More: Shannon Sharpe Denies Rape Allegation As Lawyer Releases Disturbing Audio & Text Messages Surface: What We Know About The $50M Lawsuit
Chris Brown Tour 2025
Diaw filed his suit in October of that year for alleged assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Live Nation, Sony, RCA Records, and another musician were named as co-defendants, with Dallas rapper HoodyBaby being roped in as of recently as well.
Brown is to remain in custody until things proceed further as he was denied bail on May 16. He faces one count of grievous bodily harm.
This whole ordeal wrecks Chris Breezy's tour plans, which was slated to begin on June 8. The Breezy Bowl XX World Tour runs all the way until October 18, with Memphis being the last city to hear him live. 50 Cent appears to upset over this news writing on social media, "Damn they doing CB dirty, they knew about this case for 2 years. This is gonna f*ck up the whole tour. WTF going on!"