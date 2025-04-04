Lila Mae Star, Kim Porter’s Grandmother & Beloved Restaurant Owner, Dead At 93

Lila Mae Star, grandmother of the late Kim Porter, has passed away. Quincy Combs, Porter's son, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram late Wednesday, writing that his "heart is shattered." Quincy, whom Porter shared with producer Al B. Sure! and was later adopted by Diddy, posted a photo of Lila surrounded by purple flowers in tribute. He described her as a woman of "warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit" and said she passed peacefully, leaving behind a "legacy of love."

D’Lila and Jessie Combs, Porter's 17-year-old twin daughters with Diddy, reposted Quincy's message on their joint Instagram. The sisters remain in the care of their mother’s close friend, Lala, while their father awaits trial in New York on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping. Christian "King" Combs, Diddy and Porter's eldest son, has not publicly commented on his great-grandmother’s passing.

Kim Porter’s Grandmother Lila Mae Star

Lila’s death comes nearly five months after D’Lila and Jessie honored the sixth anniversary of their mother’s passing with an emotional Instagram tribute. Kim Porter died in November 2018. Her death would send shockwaves throughout the music industry. Combs admits it took a year to get over Porter’s passing before he could create music again. He focused on his children after her death.