Lila Mae Star, Kim Porter’s Grandmother & Beloved Restaurant Owner, Dead At 93

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 467 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean "Diddy" Combs, Ashton Kutcher and Malaria No More Host The White Party
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 04: Kim Porter arrives at the White Party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ashton Kutcher to help raise awareness for Malaria No More held at a Private Residence on July 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images/Getty Images for Blueflame)
Quincy is the oldest of Kim Porter’s four children. His birth father is 90s singer Al B. Sure, but was acknowledged as a child of Diddy.

Lila Mae Star, grandmother of the late Kim Porter, has passed away. Quincy Combs, Porter's son, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram late Wednesday, writing that his "heart is shattered." Quincy, whom Porter shared with producer Al B. Sure! and was later adopted by Diddy, posted a photo of Lila surrounded by purple flowers in tribute. He described her as a woman of "warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit" and said she passed peacefully, leaving behind a "legacy of love."

D’Lila and Jessie Combs, Porter's 17-year-old twin daughters with Diddy, reposted Quincy's message on their joint Instagram. The sisters remain in the care of their mother’s close friend, Lala, while their father awaits trial in New York on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping. Christian "King" Combs, Diddy and Porter's eldest son, has not publicly commented on his great-grandmother’s passing.

More: Diddy Witness Defends Kim Porter Memoir In Nasty Response To Cease-And-Desist

Kim Porter’s Grandmother Lila Mae Star

Lila’s death comes nearly five months after D’Lila and Jessie honored the sixth anniversary of their mother’s passing with an emotional Instagram tribute. Kim Porter died in November 2018. Her death would send shockwaves throughout the music industry. Combs admits it took a year to get over Porter’s passing before he could create music again. He focused on his children after her death.

Diddly has never mentioned Lila Mae Star publicly. The mogul and Kim Porter began dating in the early 90s. Diddy has been present at several Porter’s family events. He attended the celebration of Star’s 90th birthday in 2021 alongside his children. Diddy has not publicly commented on her recent passinly at this time.  Kim Porter passed away in 2018. Diddy would tribute his latest album, The Love Album, to her. Quincy and Diddy’s children honor Kim Porter’s legacy annually. Diddy would tribute his lifetime achievement award to Kim Porter. Diddy and Porter’s twin daughters would honor their mother on graduation day and schhol formals. The mogul will begin trial in May on sex trafficking and sexual assault charges.

More: Diddy's Sons Demand Author Of Alleged Kim Porter Memoir To Shut Down Sales
[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Kim Porter's Birthday Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Gossip Diddy & His Children Celebrate Kim Porter On Her Birthday 1.7K
Kim Porter's Birthday Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Music Diddy Wishes Kim Porter A Happy Mother’s Day: "We Love You!" 1116
Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images Music Diddy Celebrates Kim Porter's Birthday With Beyonce, Jay Z, Mary J. Blige & More 50.9K
Equal Justice Now Awards Relationships Al B Sure Sends Cease And Desist Over Allegedly Fake Kim Porter Memoir 1093