News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Lila Mae Star
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Lila Mae Star, Kim Porter’s Grandmother & Beloved Restaurant Owner, Dead At 93
Quincy is the oldest of Kim Porter’s four children. His birth father is 90s singer Al B. Sure, but was acknowledged as a child of Diddy.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
7 hrs ago
476 Views