Jhene Aiko Receives Helpful "Guidance" In A Relationship Thats Run Its Course

Aiko is heating up.

Jhene Aiko possesses some of the most effortlessly soothing and stunning vocal chops of anyone in the R&B/soul genre. Sadly, though, the Los Angeles, California native has not been gracing us with her talents that much over the last few years. Her last studio album, Chilombo, dropped all the way back in 2020. However, if you want, you can count the rerelease of her 2011 debut mixtape Sailing Soul(s) in 2021. Or you could mention the fact that she put together a sleeping soundtrack for babies in 2022. As far as singles go, Aiko has more to offer in that department. In fact, her most recent is "Sun/Son" from January. This has us more and more hopeful that she is nearing a new album. Also helping that is this new Jhene Aiko single, "guidance".

It comes in the midst of The Magic Hour Tour, with openers including Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, and Kiana Lede. Jhene Aiko is approximately halfway through, as today she will be performing in her hometown. She will wrap things up on August 22 in Columbus, Ohio, so maybe around then a new LP will be upon us. In the meantime, what does "guidance" have to offer. To be honest, it delivers and then some. On this 3:36-long record, Jhene is feeling free after finding the courage to move on from a relationship that is weighing on her. The track's instrumental is so captivating that she decided to give fans a piano version, just like how she did with "Sun/Son". Be sure to give each version a spin with the links below.

"Guidance"- Jhene Aiko

Quotable Lyrics: