Jhene Aiko Announces Massive "Magic Hour" Tour

R&B darling Jhene Aiko is officially taking off on tour. The singer has recruited an impressive cast of guests and opening acts for a tour that will get underway later this year. Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede are all listed as "co-stars" on her upcoming dates. The tour will begin in mid June and run for months until late August making 27 stops across the US. While she hasn't released an official new album since 2021, she's got a robust back catalog to unpack across the entire tour.
Earlier this month, Jhene Aiko found herself in some hot water with Ariana Grande fans. That came when she seemed to take shots at the pop singer's new album eternal sunshine on Instagram. Many think it has something to do with the fact that Ariana is exes with Jhene's current partner Big Sean.
Tour Dates:
Jun 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Jun 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jun 22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Jun 23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
Jun 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Jun 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jun 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Jul 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Jul 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Jul 6 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Jul 7 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
Jul 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Jul 12 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Jul 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Jul 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Aug 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena
Aug 5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center
Aug 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Chase Center
Aug 8 – Portland, OR @ Golden Center
Aug 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Moda CEnter
Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 16 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
Aug 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena