Jhene Aiko Announces Massive "Magic Hour" Tour

R&B darling Jhene Aiko is officially taking off on tour. The singer has recruited an impressive cast of guests and opening acts for a tour that will get underway later this year. Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede are all listed as "co-stars" on her upcoming dates. The tour will begin in mid June and run for months until late August making 27 stops across the US. While she hasn't released an official new album since 2021, she's got a robust back catalog to unpack across the entire tour.

Earlier this month, Jhene Aiko found herself in some hot water with Ariana Grande fans. That came when she seemed to take shots at the pop singer's new album eternal sunshine on Instagram. Many think it has something to do with the fact that Ariana is exes with Jhene's current partner Big Sean.

Jhene Aiko Announces New Tour

Tour Dates:

Jun 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jun 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jun 22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Jun 23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

Jun 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Jun 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jun 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Jul 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jul 6 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Jul 7 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Jul 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jul 12 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Jul 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Jul 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena

Aug 5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Chase Center

Aug 8 – Portland, OR @ Golden Center

Aug 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Moda CEnter

Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 16 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

Aug 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena