Kehlani Clarifies Remarks About Her Child Being "Her Wife" In A Past Life

The singer set the record straight.

Kehlani came under fire, and understandably so, on November 13. The singer was accused of making discomforting comments about her daughter in court documents filed by her ex. She allegedly stated that her daughter was actually her "wife" in a past life, which led to widespread concern over whether Kehlani was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with her daughter. The singer decided to take to Instagram Wednesday evening to set the record straight.

Kehlani posted a lengthy, multi-part message on Instagram. She acknowledged the rumors that have been swirling about her role as a parent. She made it very clear that she not take the comment about her daughter previously being "her wife" seriously. The singer explained that the concept came from a past life reading she had done, and found the comment regarding her daughter to be humorous. "I shared what I considered to be a lighthearted recap with my child's father," she asserted. "Laughing at it and considering it something light and not to be taken serious."

Kehlani Is "Heartbroken" By Her Ex's Allegation

Kehlani then accused her ex of taking their conversation out of context and framing it the worst light possible. She stated unequivocally that she has never been inappropriate with her daughter, who is five. "To make me seem like I consider myself to be in an inappropriate relationship with my daughter," she singer wrote. "Is the most heartbreaking thing I've ever f*cking heard." The singer broadened the scope of her frustrations, and noted that she has been hit with numerous accusations in court over the last few months. The implication that she has been an abusive mother, however, proved to be a step too far.