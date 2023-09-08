Doja Cat Was “Manhandled” By Black Dress Worn For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, She Jokes

If you couldn't tell by the lyrics on Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red," she's been feeling unapologetically herself lately. The California native is freely expressing herself through style, music, and social media. Obviously, not everyone is in favour of her most recent rebrand. Still, she doesn't seem to care about how others perceive her. One of the genre-bending artist's most recent outings was on Wednesday (September 6) evening, when she attended the Victoria's Secret World Tour runway show alongside other starlets like Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Campbell, and Candice Swanepoel.

Doja's makeup for the event was unconventional, but she pulled it off well. The Planet Her hitmaker was styled in an all-black dress for the evening, bringing more attention to her buzzed, blonde head and icy blue eyeshadow. While she looks as confident as ever in all the photos we've seen, the entertainer has since made it clear that she wasn't a fan of the gown for a multitude of reasons. "It's [wild] when [you] got a dress on and your whole vagina is out the whole night and the traps on the dress pull [your] t*ts all the way down to your knees," Doja ranted on a since-deleted IG Story shared earlier this week.

Doja Cat Attends the 2023 Victoria's Secret World Tour

"And all you asked for was a slip dress, but I digress," the Grammy Award winner went on. "I'm in my complaining era, my f*ckin Karena era. A b**ch coulda got a UTI but the hole real resilient. The f**k." In another post she continued, "All four lips out swinging in the f**kin breeze, but I make lemons out of lemonade. What a beautiful night, MINUS them UNADJUSTABLE straps.

Of course, Doja wasn't done there. "When I tell [you] the panty was built into the dress so when I put it on, the shoulder straps pulled the string up through my cervix and split me like a block of sharp cheddar cheese," the fashionista dished to followers. "A b**ch never thought she could get manhandled by a piece of fabric. The panty on this contraption took me under the bleachers and ransacked my s**t."

Singer Left Unimpressed By Her Little Black Dress

Do you think that Doja Cat looked good in her dress, despite the discomfort she's ranted about online? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

