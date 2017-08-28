red cross
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Answers Kevin Hart's Hurricane Harvey Challenge"The Rock" answers the call.By Matt F
- SocietyJoel Osteen's Houston Church To Finally Open Doors For Hurricane Harvey EvacueesThe massive building continues to sit empty.By Matt F
- MusicChris Brown, T.I., DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj & More Donate To Hurricane Harvey Relief FundMany of hip-hop's artists have accepted Kevin Hart's challenge to donate $25K to help fund the relief for Texas & Hurricane Harvey.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicHouston's Hurricane Harvey Victims Get Support From DrakeDrake is calling on everyone to do their part.By Matt F