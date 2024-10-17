Ka Gave Us His Infinite Wisdom On "Cold Facts"

When Ka speaks, you listen.

Devastating news hit the hip-hop world this past week when it was revealed that underground artist Ka passed away at the age of 52. Overall, Ka was a legend of the underground who worked with artists like Roc Marciano and The Alchemist. He was beloved by his collaborators and his fans who were always eager to hear his new projects. Ka was an artist whose lyricism was completely unmatched. His wisdom was beyond comprehension and his words demanded your attention.

There is no better example of this than the song "Cold Facts" which came off of the project Grief Pedigree. With this track, Ka delivers poetic lyricism over skeletal production that will immediately leave a lasting impact on you. Ka was a poet in the truest sense of the word and you get that with every single line. It is one of those songs that you're going to want to listen to over and over again as to get every little nuance. That was the kind of art that Ka produced, and hip-hop is going to miss him.

Ka Was A Visionary

Quotable Lyrics:

They stand the test, got Father Time rhymes
I know I'm blessed, Father, pardon my crimes
Just wanted to stack and ride Beemers
Don't laugh on the ave with a pack of hyenas
Come through with the pride, get attacked with five ninas

