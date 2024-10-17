Ka Gave Us His Infinite Wisdom On "Cold Facts"

When Ka speaks, you listen.

Devastating news hit the hip-hop world this past week when it was revealed that underground artist Ka passed away at the age of 52. Overall, Ka was a legend of the underground who worked with artists like Roc Marciano and The Alchemist. He was beloved by his collaborators and his fans who were always eager to hear his new projects. Ka was an artist whose lyricism was completely unmatched. His wisdom was beyond comprehension and his words demanded your attention.

There is no better example of this than the song "Cold Facts" which came off of the project Grief Pedigree. With this track, Ka delivers poetic lyricism over skeletal production that will immediately leave a lasting impact on you. Ka was a poet in the truest sense of the word and you get that with every single line. It is one of those songs that you're going to want to listen to over and over again as to get every little nuance. That was the kind of art that Ka produced, and hip-hop is going to miss him.

Let us know what your favorite songs and albums from Ka are, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Ka was one of the best underground rappers out there? What will you remember most about him? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Ka Was A Visionary

Quotable Lyrics: