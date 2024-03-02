KA$HDAMI Takes Listeners To A Brief "Oasis" On New LP

KA$HDAMI is rapper who takes influence from the recent wave of melodic rap that has been prevalent for the last several years. Highly popularized by artists like Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Juice WRLD, and more, their drawn-out melodies and what make the sound so entrancing. While the Las Vegas, Nevada native draws some inspiration from them to some degree he does put his own spin on it. In the same breath though, he is still looking to fully separate himself from those names as he further develops it. KA$HDAMI is doing that on his latest project oasis.

This is the 20-year-old's first LP since 2022's WORLD DAMINATION. That saw him work with midwxst, XLOVCLO, NoCap, and more. According to Genius, the first hint that KA$HDAMI gave that this album was in the works actually was about one year ago exactly. However, it would be quite awhile before the hype around oasis would come back.

Listen To Oasis By KA$HDAMI

Its lead single, "Games," would not drop until late October. Then, only one more track would be put out before its eventual release in late February. That song would be "Want!" KA$HDAMI brings some internet rap tropes into some of the tracks such as random sound effects like a Semtex grenade getting ready to explode from the Call Of Duty video games. That charm goes a long way to make this tape a little more interesting. One of the things that drags the listening experience down is how short the songs are. Most of them are only a minute and change, unfortunately.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, oasis, by KA$HDAMI? Is this his best project ever, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the strongest feature performance and why? Does he deserve more recognition as an artist overall?

oasis Tracklist:

Ain't Me (Intro) Games Loyalty Want! Kount Kash! Fresh Hypnotized with Karri Good Wishes Different Timing with Dro Kenji Pocket Change UshyGushy Ruby

