KA$HDAMI Hypnotizes Listeners With Airy New Single "SEANCE"

The beat does a lot of work here.

KA$HDAMI has a great ear for production. He sounds contemporary, yet harkens back to the airier, cloud rap instrumentals that dominated the early 2010s. He's managed to put a modern sheen on the style, as evidenced by his catchy new single "SEANCE." KA$HDAMI rides a start-and-stop instrumental that gives him space to find different flow pockets and drop slick bars around his cash flow. It's catnip for fans of the rapper, but those unfamiliar with KA$HDAMI will still be able to connect with the stellar chorus.

KA$HDAMI applies the meaning of "SEANCE," which alludes to communicating with the dead, to his money. "Talk to the money, talk dead, like a seance," he spits. "T-Talk to the money, talk dead, like a seance." It's the sort of earworm that you'll find yourself rapping along to by the time you're done with the first listen. The glittering synths on the chorus really put the song over the top. But it's the outro that proves to be the song's secret weapon. "SEANCE" slows things down, and takes on an even cloudier vibe during the last 15 seconds. KA$HDAMI has a new album around the corner, and if this single is any indication of what's in store, then we're in for a treat.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Top 10 Best Sneakers Of 2024

KA$HDAMI Dishes Out One Of His Catchiest Singles Yet

Quotable Lyrics: