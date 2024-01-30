R.A.P. Ferreira Brings Unique To A New Level On "The First Fist To Make Contact When We Dap" With Fumitake Tamura

We are excited to bring our first-ever article on the vibrant left-fielder, R.A.P. Ferreira. His producer in crime, Fumitake Tamura, also joins him as being a newbie to the site. The reason were are highlighting these two today is because they have a new project out. It is called the First Fist to Make Contact When We Dap and it is also Ferreira and Tamura's first collaborative effort.

Ferreira hails from one of the most creative hot spots in hip-hop history, Chicago, Illinois. He thrives in the underground/abstract scene, delivering complex rhymes while bringing weird and wonderful production. Fans of his used to know him as milo and/or scallops hotel. As for Tamura, he calls Tokyo, Japan home and he floats between electronic and hip-hop production styles.

Read More: Bryson Tiller Brings Jersey Club Bops "Guarantee" & "Work It Out" For Tiller Tuesdays

the First Fist to Make Contact When We Dap is Ferreira's first LP since 2022's 5 to the Eye with Stars. On this new tape above, he attacks a bevy of soundscapes. While the project does sound very random and scatter-brained, this a way for him to express how free he felt recording this tape. In the bandcamp description about this 12-track offering, Ferreira had this to say regarding the process. "I wanted to make a work with bun [Tamura] that highlights the trust of the rapper / producer relationship. Tamura’s compositions pushed me like nothing yet has, his conception of what my sound could be left me needing to actualize it. I followed blindly and excitedly." You can read the rest of the incredible stories of how this project came to be under the tracklist.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, the First Fist to Make Contact When We Dap, by R.A.P. Ferreira and Fumitake Tamura? Is this the best album from the month of January? Will this make your End of the Year Project list? Which tracks are you gravitating toward so far? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding R.A.P. Ferreira and Fumitake Tamura. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

the First Fist to Make Contact When We Dap Tracklist:

humble vessel 47 rockets taped to my chair (for dr. refaat alareer) hereing color, green culture war patriots (feat. Self Jupiter) mr. susan type slapper (feat. ELDON) medicinal hymnal #77 Jes' Grew in Osaka begonias (feat. Hprizm) elite mind flayer judo bending corners (sittin sidewayz revisited) the words of the poem (feat. sha ray) soulfolks signal

Read More: Kelsey Nicole Net Worth 2024: What Is Megan Thee Stallion's Former BFF Worth?

[Via]