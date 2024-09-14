ELUCID Ups The Weirdness & Unconventionality On "THE WORLD IS DOG"

"REVELATOR" is due in just less than a month.

ELUCID (E L U C I D) is aiming for another one-of-a-kind listening experience with the release of "THE WORLD IS DOG". This is the third single from the New York City rapper in the last month or so, and it's also going to be one that lands on a new album. REVELATOR will be his second LP of the year when it hits streaming platforms on October 11 as he already dropped off We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. That was his collab record with billy woods that dropped in February. However, it was also Armand Hammer's seventh tape as a duo. ELUCID is not done working with billy though, as they will have two more songs together on REVELATOR.

We got one of them already in "INSTANT TRANSFER" alongside "SLUM OF A DISREGARD" which were singles one and two. So far, ELUCID is aiming for a real dystopian like atmosphere for this upcoming LP. There's lots of distortion thanks to the erratic nature of the production and flows. "THE WORLD IS DOG" has more of that, as ELUCID raps in spoken word with great ferocity. As far as the beat goes, there's a sense of chaos with its industrial and fast-paced drum patterns. Finally, in terms of the theme, it's pretty loose as well. But it seems like ELUCID is aiming to focus on arrogance and being able to live a life that he wants and he's not going to let anyone dictate it.

"THE WORLD IS DOG" - ELUCID

Quotable Lyrics: