ELUCID Gets Gritty & Real On "REVELATOR"

ELUCID may turn some casual listeners off with his new album REVELATOR due to his wordy bars and chaotic production. But for those that want to stay and here what the underground New Yorker has to say, you are going to be rewarded. This is his third studio LP and its out under Fat Possum Records. ELUCID teased it back in August with a pair of singles, "INSTANT TRANSFER" and "SLUM OF A DISREGARD." The former features his Armand Hammer co-star billy woods, who has another feature on the 15-song set. On REVELATOR, ELUCID is presenting pressing topics that relate to oppression, racism, violence, and more. One thing that all of these issues have in common is that all require a sense urgency to quell these societal dilemmas that plague everyone.