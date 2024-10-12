ELUCID Gets Gritty & Real On "REVELATOR"

ELUCID may turn some casual listeners off with his new album REVELATOR due to his wordy bars and chaotic production. But for those that want to stay and here what the underground New Yorker has to say, you are going to be rewarded. This is his third studio LP and its out under Fat Possum Records. ELUCID teased it back in August with a pair of singles, "INSTANT TRANSFER" and "SLUM OF A DISREGARD." The former features his Armand Hammer co-star billy woods, who has another feature on the 15-song set. On REVELATOR, ELUCID is presenting pressing topics that relate to oppression, racism, violence, and more. One thing that all of these issues have in common is that all require a sense urgency to quell these societal dilemmas that plague everyone.
The frenetic and industrial production across REVELATOR exudes that tenfold, as does ELUCID's delivery. It's loud still in the midst all of the raucous happening around him so his messages don't get lost. It's really a perfect balance and it's got us thinking it's going to be an album of the year candidate when it's all said and done. There's still about two and a half months left, but it's certainly cemented in our top 10 if not top five at the moment. You owe it to yourself to hear what ELUCID has to say and offer in terms of sounds. So, check it out with the links below.
REVELATOR - ELUCID
REVELATOR Tracklist:
- THE WORLD IS DOG
- CCTV (feat. Creature)
- YOTTABYTE
- BAD POLLEN (feat. billy woods)
- SLUM OF A DISREGARD
- RFID
- INSTANT TRANSFER (feat. billy woods)
- IKEBANA
- IN THE SHADOW OF IF
- SKP
- HUSHPUPPIES
- 14.4 (feat. Skech185)
- VOICE 2 SKULL
- XOLO
- ZIGZAGZIG