ELUCID Drops Off "INSTANT TRANSFER / SLUM OF A DISREGARD" With The Help Of Billy Woods

Armand Hammer rappers ELUCID (E L U C I D) and billy woods are reuniting once again in 2024 for a new single called "INSTANT TRANSFER". This track comes on the heels of their February 27 collaborative album, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. Highly praised by both fans and critics, they proved to be a more than formidable duo within the underground scene that is widespread across the New York City streets. While "INSTANT TRANSFER" is a team effort, this is more of ElUCID's record. This, along with another track, "SLUM OF A DISREGARD", are the lead teasers to his forthcoming project.

On October 11, he will have three studio albums to his name and the newest addition to his collection will be REVELATOR. According to a statement acquired by Stereogum, ELUCID states what his plan was for "INSTANT TRANSFER", "SLUM OF A DISREGARD", as well as the album. "I wanted to get as freaky as I could at this moment. I wanted people to hear things, maybe for the first time, or in a way they haven’t for a long while". You are certainly getting those sorts of vibes, as ELUCID and his producers were able to cook up some truly obscure, dark, and mysterious, instrumentals.

