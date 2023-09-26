Armand Hammer Thinks “The Gods Must Be Crazy” On El-P Produced Track

New York rap duo Armand Hammer, consisting of billy woods and E L U C I D, is back with another lead single to their exciting upcoming project. We Buy Diabetic Test Strips will be out on this coming Friday, September 29. We have already got two other tracks from their seventh LP over the past month. One of the first tracks, "Woke Up and Asked Siri How I'm Gonna Die," was very dystopian, thanks to JPEGMAFIA's unique production style.

The one before that was titled "Trauma Mic." That featured production from DJ Haram. It also had a guest appearance from Pink Siifu, a rapper and singer from Birmingham, Alabama. Genius is projecting that the album will contain 12 other new tracks.

Read More: Lil Tay’s Father Threatens To Sue For Defamation After He Is Accused Of Faking Social Media Star’s Death

Listen To "The Gods Must Be Crazy" From Armand Hammer And El-P

The experimental, dynamic, and lyrical group is back for one more release on this album's rollout. According to Pitchfork, this latest cut grabs El-P of the legendary duo Run The Jewels. He does not rap on it, unfortunately, be he does bring a tremendous instrumental. The spitting from billy and E L U C I D is top-notch as always. This newest effort looks to be another great release for rap in 2023.

What are your initial thoughts on Armand Hammer and El-P's newest single, "The Gods Must be Crazy?" Do you think this is the best lead single from the album so far? Who had the best performance on the track? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Armand Hammer and all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Overlapping Venn diagrams, overlapping

The hammer fell out your man's waistband grappling

Anything can happen if you tryna make it happen

Get head (head) tapped (tapped) tryna get it cracking

Mind cracked open, seeing all the patterns

Was a time woulda been oracles and seers

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Responds To Trap Lore Ross In New Song

[Via]