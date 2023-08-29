Armand Hammer is a rap duo that consists of high-level lyricists billy woods and E L U C I D. Billy heralds from Washington D.C. while E L U C I D is from Jamaica, Queens, New York. Both are no strangers to each other, as the two of them joined forces in 2013. Together they formed their own rap duo called Armand Hammer. They are well-known in the underground scene floating on top of some pretty experimental production. So naturally, they brought on JPEGMAFIA for the production of their new single called, “Armand Hammer Teams Up With JPEGMAFIA For “Woke Up And Asked Siri How I’m Gonna Die.”

It is an interesting title for sure, but that like we said is nothing out of the ordinary for any three of these artists. This single will be a part of their next LP, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. The album is expected to be released on September 29, 2023, on all streaming platforms. Genius has the tracklist at 15 songs, so when it drops we will be here to cover it.

Armand Hammer Eat Up The Beat

Both billy woods and E L U C I D ride the production very nicely. The atmosphere from the beginning is a little eerie. However, it mellows out allowing for the lyrics to shine from Armand Hammer. “Life’s a trip, if you live long enough you gon’ see it all / Life’s a blip, I flew in under the radar / Beat up spaceships, sliding under the light of a dead star / Still made my shift, appropriately lit for the graveyard.” JPEG continues to add his toolbelt with another great effort on the beat.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from E L U C I D, billy woods, JPEGMAFIA, "Woke Up and Asked Siri How I'm Gonna Die?" Who has the best verse on the song, billy or E L U C I D? Is JPEGMAFIA one of the best producers in modern hip-hop?

Quotable Lyrics:

Marbled steak, put it back in the case so it can age more

Patient carnivore, ate ’til my jaw ached

Wait for her to say I can have it raw

Wild dogs, fresh wounds and old scars

Wild cards pulled out the deck as if the game weren’t already hard

