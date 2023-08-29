JT’s Booty Shaking Antics At Solange’s Party Prove She’s Always In City Girl Mode

Social media was surprised to see JT link up with Beyonce’s younger sister and mother, but they’re definitely here for the crossover.

Before summer 2023 officially began, JT and Yung Miami declared alongside Diddy and Fabolous that it was about to be a season of “acting bad.” There has undeniably been plenty of criminal activity taking place in the celebrity world, though that’s likely not the kind of trouble the City Girls were encouraging others to get into. Rather, Caresha and Jativia have been pouring their energy into partying with friends, hitting up the mall, bragging about having “good pu**y,” and of course, twerking.

On Tuesday (August 28), a video of JT shaking her booty (once again) hit the internet. While it’s nothing new to see the “Ex For A Reason” throwing it back by herself or alongside Miami, this time around fans were surprised to see her twerking with Solange Knowles. In the video below, Beyonce’s younger sister hypes up with City Girl’s ability to make her behind move like water, even in a designer dress.

It seems the two women came together, along with other famous friends, to celebrate Solange’s new glassware collection. The 37-year-old’s mother, Tina Lawson was also in attendance and didn’t hold back when showing off her dance moves. “I love nothing better than dancing with my baby girl @solangeknowles. Last night at her new beautiful glassware party!” the family matriarch wrote on IG. “It was at the home of the amazing Black pioneering architect Paul R. Williams. A house is not home.”

As another summer comes to a close, it looks as though JT has found the perfect balance between work and play. Sure, she’s found time to hit the mall with Yung Miami and show off her twerking for Solange, but the Florida native has also been putting in work on her recently announced clothing project, as well as collaborations with Kali Uchis and Stunna Girl. Check out JT’s verse on the “Like Dat” remix at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

