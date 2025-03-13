Billy Woods And Kenny Segal Make "Misery" Sound Cool On New Single

BY Elias Andrews
Billy Woods is teasing the release of his upcoming album, and what better way to do so than by getting together with Kenny Segal?

Billy Woods and Kenny Segal are GOATs to a specific kind of rap fan. They have spent over a decade turning out dusty, esoteric albums. Woods and Segal decide not to tinker with the formula on new collab single, "Misery," and it's for the best. These artists get in their bag, gifting fans a beat and rhymes with the and effortlessness of two jazz musicians during an improv session.

Billy Woods and Kenny Segal are both descendants of MF DOOM. So its only fitting that they pay tribute to the late legend on "Misery." They repurpose the refrain from DOOM's classic 1999 song "Gas Drawls" by working the bars: "I re-up on bad dreams, bag up screams in fifties, Said I re-up on bad dreams, bag up screams in fifties" into the song. Woods is sharp as ever, swerving in and out of the pocket with a ton of clever turns of phrase. Segal is a producer perfectly suited to Woods' style, and he gives the rapper plenty of room to play. The extended metaphor about being a vampire towards the last verse of the song is rap wizardry of the highest order.

Billy Woods Proves He's Sharp As Ever On New Song

Quotable Lyrics:

Everyone tryna get next to the plug, she out all night
And don't leave before dusk
Dark turtleneck on the basis and the husband keep his collar turned up
Ragged holes in my throat, but I love to see those lips shiny with blood

