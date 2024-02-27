Armand Hammer Team Up With Benjamin Booker On Lengthy New Track "Doves"

Last year, prolific rappers billy woods and E L U C I D teamed up once again as Armand Hammer for a new album called We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. The project was a huge favorite among experimental rap fans and one of the most acclaimed hip-hop records of the year. Now, the pair have returned with a deluxe expansion of the album. The new version dropped on streaming earlier this week and while it only has one additional song, it's quite a substantial addition.

The track is called Doves and it features singer Benjamin Booker. Booker also co-produced the song alongside regular Armand Hammer collaborator Kenny Segal. Segal actually worked with billy woods on an entire collaborative album last year called Maps in addition to his work on Test Strips. While the pair are no strangers to experimentation this is one of their most out there songs yet. The track spans nearly 9 minutes and a large part of its first half is taken up by an ambient introduction. The track was also dropped alongside an ominous black and white music video. something the pair don't do often. Check out the full experimental new cut from billy and E L U C I D below.

Armand Hammer x Benjamin Booker x Kenny Segal

Earlier this year, Armand Hammer announced a new vinyl-only album. The project was exclusively being released in physical format. It was even further limited by the fact that fans could only purchase it at the duo's live shows. The increased rarity of the project makes it a sought after collectors item among fans.

Quotable Lyrics:

"Every bird on the stove glowing red,

Save yourself friend,

That's the best I can give,

Save yourself"