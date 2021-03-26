Armand Hammer
- SongsArmand Hammer Team Up With Benjamin Booker On Lengthy New Track "Doves"The track was added to a new deluxe edition of "We Buy Diabetic Test Strips."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicArmand Hammer Announce New Vinyl-Only AlbumFans can only purchase the new album at the duo's concerts.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsArmand Hammer Thinks "The Gods Must Be Crazy" On El-P Produced TrackArmand Hammer is dropping their project this Friday. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsArmand Hammer Teams Up With JPEGMAFIA For "Woke Up And Asked Siri How I'm Gonna Die"The beat was produced by JPEGMAFIA. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsArmand Hammer & The Alchemist Drop Off Moody "Sir Benni Miles"Billy Woods and Elucid's Armand Hammer unite with The Alchemist for the nightmarish and lyrically-sharp "Sir Benni Miles." By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesThe Alchemist & Armand Hammer Drop Off "Haram"Armand Hammer and The Alchemist hit the butcher's shop to cook up their new collaborative album "Haram."By Mitch Findlay