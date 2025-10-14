Super Nintendo - Song by Armand Hammer & The Alchemist

Armand Hammer and The Alchemist are set to drop "Mercy" on November 7th, but first, they have a new single called "Super Nintendo."

ELUCID and billy woods make up the phenomenal duo Armand Hammer, which is responsible for some amazing albums over the years. On November 7th, they are teaming up with The Alchemist for a new album called Mercy. The three have been itching to drop a single, and on Tuesday they did just that with "Super Nintendo." The name of the song makes a lot of sense when you hear the production, which has a retro video game feel to it. Meanwhile, ELUCID and billy woods put in some amazing verses, as usual. This song is a great appetizer for the project, and we are looking forward to hearing more.

