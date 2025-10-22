Calypso Gene - Song by Armand Hammer & The Alchemist featuring Silka & Cleo Reed

Armand Hammer and The Alchemist are preparing their new album "Mercy." but first, they have come through with "Calypso Gene."

Armand Hammer (billy woods & ELUCID) are one of the best duos in hip-hop right now. When combined with The Alchemist , they become a truly unstoppable force. With Mercy dropping on November 7th, fans are very excited about what's to come. Following the release of the single "Super Nintendo," the artists are back with "Calypso Gene." The description of the song on YouTube reads, "'Calypso Gene' serves as a deconstruction of imperfect memories and the paradoxical loaded metaphor of water as both a source of spiritual cleansing and a demarcation of militarized borders. Featuring vocals from Silka and Cleo Reed, its collage of rippling jazz piano and phantom spirituals amplifies the tension between bleak realism and the unknowable mystic." You can listen to the track, below.

