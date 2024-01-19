Armand Hammer Announce New Vinyl-Only Album

For big fans of billy woods and Elucid, there's a chance to get some new music soon. The duo, who rap together as Armand Hammer, just announced a quick follow-up album to last year's We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. The critically acclaimed project will be succeeded by a new album called BLK LBL. The project has some impressive collaborators with features from Dreamcrusher and Zeroh. It also has production credits from JPEGMAFIA, Aesop Rock, and DJ Haram. The album was announced by the Twitter account of their label Backwoodz Studioz, but there's a catch.

Fans looking to hear BLK LBL will only have one way to get their hands on the songs. The album is exclusively available on vinyl and it's only being sold at upcoming Armand Hammer shows. The duo's label confirmed that the record won't appear on streaming and that there are no plans to make it available for purchase on Bandcamp. While they did suggest that it would be made available at select pop-ups for fans who can't make a show, that still makes it a pretty rare find. The record doesn't have a specific release date but fans are expecting it to start popping up at live shows soon. Check out the tracklist and announcement post below.

Armand Hammer's New Album Can Only Be Bought At Their Shows

billy woods is one of the most prolific rappers around. In addition to the new Armand Hammer album he also released his second collaboration with producer Kenny Segal last year. They originally collaborated on the album Hiding Places in 2019 before following up with Maps last year. The album had features from Danny Brown, Quelle Chris, Elucid, Aesop Rock, and more.

What do you think of Armand Hammer dropping a new album exclusively on vinyl and only available at their shows? Do you think you'll attend one of their shows and buy a copy? Let us know in the comment section below.

