Elucid Drops By With A Sci-Fi Like Listening Experience "Interference Pattern"

The "Revelator" creator is back and with another fantastical production.

It's got a lot of industrial and noise hop elements, adding to its confrontational and chaotic tone. Now, Elucid is closing out his year with a release for the hardcore fans out there who crave a little more. Over the weekend, he shared what he's titling "INTERFERENCE PATTERN." It's one 41-minute-long track/album that has numerous phases. It's probably more of the latter due to that explanation as it contains rapping, pure instrumentals, voice recordings, and messy sound effects. But it's a messy in an interesting and thought-provoking way. If you want to check it out, you have to head over to his Bandcamp to give it a whirl. While it's got elements of his last endeavor, we feel this leans into more of sci-fi/fantasy epic. Its ideas feel jumbled so it's a difficult to determine where Elucid is going with it. But it's worth a shot and it's a cool way to end of 2024.

Elucid (E L U C I D) is one of hip-hop's mad scientists, if you will. The underground New York fixture is always playing around with various sounds and textures, distortions and more and it's become his MO at this point. The other half of Armand Hammer has had a pretty busy 2024, dropping off two projects and a multitude of singles along the way. Him and billy woods struck in late February with We Buy Diabetic Test Strips , which included features from equally wild MCs like JPEGMAFIA and Pink Siifu. Then, in the early moments of October, that's when Elucid would make his solo return with REVELATOR . It's another fantastic LP that saw him get philosophical and speak on societal issues.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.