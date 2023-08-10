Fat Joe On MC Shan’s Nas Comments: “Our Pioneers Stand In The Way Of Their Own Bag”

Last month, MC Shan hopped on Instagram to share some of his grievances with Nas. The artist made it clear that he wasn’t happy that Nas didn’t include him in any performances for the 50th anniversary of hip hop. “I’m sitting here hearing that Nas is doing these muthaf*ckin’ 50th anniversary shows, right? Nas, if you doing 50th anniversary shows and you ain’t holla at ya mans,” he explained. “Let me tell you something, my n***a, don’t never mention my muthaf*ckin’ name again.”

Though Nas has yet to respond to MC Shan’s comments, Fat Joe took it upon himself to weigh in. He explained that the reason he wasn’t included could involve how difficult he can be to work with. “I did my little one-two journalism, a.k.a. getting to the bottom of it, and they say [MC Shan] is kinda impossible to deal with,” Fat Joe explained. “They tried as much as they can… Sometimes, unfortunately, our pioneers stand in the way of their own bag.”

Fat Joe Gets To The Bottom Of It

He continues, “I do not know why. I have spoken to them over and over again … I’m doing just fine, but my pioneers — I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the pioneers. So sometimes when I can talk to them, I sit down and be like, ‘Yo, you can’t get the bag doing this and that.’” The New Yorker went on to share a story of another, unnamed artist who blew an opportunity by being too demanding.

“There was one pioneer who was getting a block named after him,” he began. “The day before … he said he wanted $50,000 cash in the bag to New York City, to the f*cking mayors and all that! If he don’t get $50,000 cash, he not showing up.“ “Well, guess what?” Fat Joe continued, “The next day, they showed up with a new sign that said ‘Hip Hop Boulevard’ or ‘Hip Hop Way,’ and he had a block that was gonna be named after him!”

