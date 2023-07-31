Fat Joe Admits He “Might Be Jealous” Of Drake

Fat Joe says that he “might be jealous of Drake” due to how much the Toronto rapper is universally beloved. Joe discussed his feelings about Drake during a recent live stream on Instagram.

“Let me tell you why I might be jealous of Drake,” Joe said, as noted by HipHopDX. “I’ve never seen a guy people love more. Because it’s rumors his airplane — which looks like the flyest plane in the world — was actually given to him by a friend. Someone who wants to be down with the man who has a 15-year run of unstoppable hits.”

Fat Joe Poses With Drake

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 08: Drake and Fat Joe Drake’s Summer 16 After Party at Flash Factory on August 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He continued: “Then there’s a guy who owns all the crypto shit, he buys the 2Pac ring for $1 million and he gives it to Drake. Who the fuck is giving people this type of shit? Yes, I’m not making this shit up!” Joe finished by joking, “Bro, they won’t give me a fucking pack of socks! They won’t give me a croissant. Fuck, this some bullshit.” Check out Joe’s full comments below.

It’s far from the first time Fat Joe has shared praise for Drake. On Instagram Live back in 2020, Joe compared him to Michael Jackson while speaking with Rick Ross. “Drake is possibly the hardest person to get in touch with and let’s be clear, every song he does goes No. 1 and he’s just like, the Michael Jackson of this time,” he said at the time.

Fat Joe Admits He’s “Jealous” Of Drake

Fat Joe’s praise comes as Drake prepares for the release of his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. At a recent stop of his It’s All a Blur Tour, Drake told fans to expect the project in the coming weeks.

