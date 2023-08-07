Nas Shares Sage Advice For Young Artists Dealing With Conflict

Nas discussed how young rappers handle conflict with other artists in hip-hop during a recent interview with Billboard. While discussing the dilemma, he shared some sage advice for up-and-comers in the industry.

“The streets are the streets. We listen to music from people directly from those circumstances,” he said. “Young people making the hit records are telling you what’s happening: education, disease, miseducation. Life is a tough test.”

Nas & Hit-Boy Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Nas and Hit-Boy join Hennessy to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy)

He continued: “As they get successful, they have to come into their senses on their own. When you look at hip-hop’s history, you see all the companies and empires that fell because of stupidity. If they see that, they have to realize they are the next one if they don’t change. […] It’s their decision and their maturity level, and when they are going to figure it out because time is ticking — the next thing you know, you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. I just pray for them and hope for the best because talking to them is one thing, but they have to be ready for it. Sometimes they have to learn on their own.”

Nas also discussed how he’s continued to put out new music well into his 40s. In doing so, he shared advice for rappers of his generation as well. “I want more people to join me from my era; release your records and work hard on them shits,” he said. “I want to hear how people feel, and I want to hear their art, I don’t want to hear the trends, I want to hear the art. Express it, do it and be free. That’s what I’m trying to give to the game now.”

The comments come after the release of Nas’ latest album, Magic 2, on which he collaborated for a fifth consecutive time with producer Hit-Boy. The album additionally contains guest appearances from 50 Cent, who is also well into his 40s.

