50 Cent Ruthlessly Goes After Big Meech's Money By Sharing GoFundMe Page For Former Crime Boss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 939 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks
May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper 50 Cent sits courtside during the second quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent is still gloating about the obstacles in Big Meech's way, which is why this GoFundMe shoutout feels particularly disrespectful.

Even when his targets such as Big Meech aren't even responding anymore, 50 Cent will never give up his trolling ways. His latest attack against the former Black Mafia Family boss came in the form of a GoFundMe page for his benefit that Fif shared on Instagram. "Help big screech pay his 30k a month Air BnB, That's one of P's cribs. shout out to Quality Control!" the G-Unit mogul captioned the post. A lot of people saw this as disrespectful to Meech and his circle, whereas others want 50 to keep his foot on the gas for their amusement.

For those unaware, one possible reason as to why 50 Cent posted this GoFundMe page concerns Big Meech's canceled homecoming concert. While the Queens MC did not claim any responsibility over this, he still gloated about it all over social media. With such a big opportunity down the drain, it's understandable that Meech would look for other income streams. But to suggest he went to to a crowdfunding page to do so (all the active campaigns about this at press time are fake, by the way) is a low blow.

Read More: 50 Cent Calls Out Big Meech For Doing "Nothing" To Help His Son's Acting Career

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

If you didn't know about the 50 Cent and Big Meech beef, it all started when Meech got out of jail and linked up with Rick Ross shortly after. As Rozay is one of 50's biggest opps, this was a no-go. The "In Da Club" hitmaker then accused Meech of being a snitch and revealed that he now owns Meech's life rights. The former crime boss responded dismissively, but Fif didn't flinch and launched a trolling campaign against him that will probably last a long time.

In fact, 50 Cent even roped in Big Meech's son Lil Meech into things, who portrayed his father on 50's BMF series. He alleged that he put Lil Meech in rehab for allegedly using drugs on set, accused his father of not supporting his son's acting career, and seemed to pull the plug on the BMF franchise. But at the end of the day, we can't know all this for sure. We still need to see exactly how far Fif goes with his trolls.

Read More: 50 Cent Wants His Money After Betting $500K A$AP Rocky Would Beat Assault Case

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
News: 50 Cent meets with Congress Music 50 Cent Takes A Reserved Victory Lap After Big Meech's Homecoming Concert Is Canceled 1377
Syndication: The Record Pop Culture 50 Cent Mocks Big Meech & Lil Meech Yet Again With AI Clip After Canceled Concert 5.0K
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Pop Culture Wack 100 Reveals Why 50 Cent Is So Obsessed With Exposing Big Meech 7.6K
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music Young Buck Issues Warning To 50 Cent Amid Big Meech Beef 12.5K