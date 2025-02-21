50 Cent Ruthlessly Goes After Big Meech's Money By Sharing GoFundMe Page For Former Crime Boss

Even when his targets such as Big Meech aren't even responding anymore, 50 Cent will never give up his trolling ways. His latest attack against the former Black Mafia Family boss came in the form of a GoFundMe page for his benefit that Fif shared on Instagram. "Help big screech pay his 30k a month Air BnB, That's one of P's cribs. shout out to Quality Control!" the G-Unit mogul captioned the post. A lot of people saw this as disrespectful to Meech and his circle, whereas others want 50 to keep his foot on the gas for their amusement.

For those unaware, one possible reason as to why 50 Cent posted this GoFundMe page concerns Big Meech's canceled homecoming concert. While the Queens MC did not claim any responsibility over this, he still gloated about it all over social media. With such a big opportunity down the drain, it's understandable that Meech would look for other income streams. But to suggest he went to to a crowdfunding page to do so (all the active campaigns about this at press time are fake, by the way) is a low blow.

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

If you didn't know about the 50 Cent and Big Meech beef, it all started when Meech got out of jail and linked up with Rick Ross shortly after. As Rozay is one of 50's biggest opps, this was a no-go. The "In Da Club" hitmaker then accused Meech of being a snitch and revealed that he now owns Meech's life rights. The former crime boss responded dismissively, but Fif didn't flinch and launched a trolling campaign against him that will probably last a long time.