50 Cent Warns Against Making Him Nervous Amid Big Meech Feud

BY Cole Blake 670 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

50 Cent shared a warning for anyone trying to press him in a post on Instagram on Sunday night. He advised against doing anything to make him nervous as he might "start doing sh*t." The message comes as he continues to feud with his former business partner, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, on social media.

“They gonna say somebody pressed me,” he captioned the post. “You can’t press me fool. All you can do is make me nervous, and You don’t want to make me nervous, because I start doing sh*t. LOL.” The picture shows him reading a book with his shoes up on a table. In the comments section, fans shared plenty of jokes. "Chilling like he hasn’t been causing problems on the internet," one user wrote. Another joked: "We know when 50 start dropping random photo shoots, some sh*t going down."

Read More: 50 Cent Is Down For An Eminem Collab Album Under One Big Condition

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

50 has been feuding with the Black Mafia Family co-founder ever since he teamed up with Rick Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert following his release from prison. 50 kicked things off by sharing a picture of a rat on Instagram with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech," below it. In the caption, he added: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth." As the posts continued in the ensuing days, Lil Meech, who stars in 50's BMF tv series, reached out to him. 50 wasn't feeling it and leaked the text messages online. In doing so, joked about there being no future seasons of the series.

As for the "Welcome Home" concert, the event was set to feature Sexyy Red, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby and more in addition to Ross, but it was canceled at the last minute, last week. While no detailed reason was given, the organizers cited “unforeseen circumstances.”

Read More: 50 Cent Has Ruthless Comeback For Hurricane Chris After Boldly Claiming He's The Better Rapper

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert Music 50 Cent Laughs Off Young Buck's Warning About Trolling Big Meech 4.2K
26th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Honoring Global Ambassador Guy Fieri Music 50 Cent's Latest Antics Drag Lil Baby Into His Beef With Big Meech 9.5K
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets Music Big Meech Returns Fire Against 50 Cent Amid Beef Over "Rat" Accusations 23.0K
WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces Music Rick Ross Brutally Trolls 50 Cent Over His Beef With Big Meech 10.4K