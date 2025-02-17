50 Cent Warns Against Making Him Nervous Amid Big Meech Feud

50 Cent shared a warning for anyone trying to press him in a post on Instagram on Sunday night. He advised against doing anything to make him nervous as he might "start doing sh*t." The message comes as he continues to feud with his former business partner, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, on social media.

“They gonna say somebody pressed me,” he captioned the post. “You can’t press me fool. All you can do is make me nervous, and You don’t want to make me nervous, because I start doing sh*t. LOL.” The picture shows him reading a book with his shoes up on a table. In the comments section, fans shared plenty of jokes. "Chilling like he hasn’t been causing problems on the internet," one user wrote. Another joked: "We know when 50 start dropping random photo shoots, some sh*t going down."

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

50 has been feuding with the Black Mafia Family co-founder ever since he teamed up with Rick Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert following his release from prison. 50 kicked things off by sharing a picture of a rat on Instagram with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech," below it. In the caption, he added: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth." As the posts continued in the ensuing days, Lil Meech, who stars in 50's BMF tv series, reached out to him. 50 wasn't feeling it and leaked the text messages online. In doing so, joked about there being no future seasons of the series.