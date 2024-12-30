Wack 100 Goes Off On Diddy's Sons After Ray J Clash

Wack 100 claims to have a video of Christian Combs allegedly sleeping with a woman who is transgender.

Wack 100 went off on Diddy's sons for clashing with Ray J, earlier this year. Reflecting on the alleged incident during a new interview with VladTV, Wack took Ray's side and warned the group against taking further action against people with whom he associates.

The conversation began with Wack alleging to have a video of Christian Combs sleeping with a woman who is transgender. When asked to elaborate on Ray's feud with the Combs kids, Wack explained: "They felt like Ray J's trolling was disrespectful. He's saying asses are being taken at an all-time rate. That's what he's saying. Here goes the thing right, all Ray J said is, 'A lot of things are being taken. Love is being taken, money's being taken, and asses are being taken at an all-time rate.' Now, my thing about it is, for you to get mad about that, what are you saying? Why would you get mad about that? He never said Diddy is doing the taking. But you guys said, 'Okay, you're talking about our Dad,' right? He may have mentioned the baby oil and probably trolling like everybody else so they felt some type of way about it."

Ray J Poses With Diddy During "Ne Yo And Friends"

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Ray J and Diddy during the VEVO and Compound Entertainment Present "Ne Yo And Friends" - Inside at Avalon on November 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VEVO)

Wack further said: "I don't think Puff want them involved in that type of situation. We ain't gonna deal with it like it's Diddy's kids. We gonna deal with you like you grown men. Ray J that day, for whatever reason, didn't have the homies with him and that's probably a good thing. Shout out to Chris Brown. They tell me he did some damage control. I appreciate bro for that. There's been some conversations had. I talked to one of the homies and they like, 'Wack, kids know not what they do.' And I told him that if they continue to do so, there's nothing I can do." Wack went on to warn them against going against 50 Cent as well.

Wack 100 Speaks On Diddy's Kids Accosting Ray J

Ray’s longtime manager, David Weintraub, previously opened up about the incident while speaking with TMZ. He confirmed that he and Chris Brown broke up the fight. “Nobody is gonna press Ray J. That’s not going to happen,” Weintraub told the outlet. “It was a great party that got ruined by little kids trying to fight a big boy... [Ray’s] going to say whatever he’s going to say. You’re going to live with it, you’re going to like it, it don’t matter. But nobody’s going to press Ray J, period.” Check out Wack's full thoughts on Diddy and Ray J below.