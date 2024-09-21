Ray J Says Diddy's Arrest Is A Learning Opportunity For The Next Generation

Ray J broke his silence on the arrest on Friday.

Ray J broke his silence on the arrest of Diddy during an episode of NewsNation’s Cuomo on Friday, September 20. Authorities charged the Bad Boy with sex trafficking and racketeering in New York City, earlier this week. Ray J says the situation presents a learning opportunity for the younger generation. Additionally, he says he never personally witnessed any of the crimes of which Diddy is being accused.

“We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” Ray J said. “And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

Read More: Ray J Blames The Creation Of OnlyFans On His Infamous Sex Tape

Ray J & Diddy Pose Together At "Ne Yo And Friends"

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Ray J and Diddy at the VEVO and Compound Entertainment Present "Ne Yo And Friends" - Inside at Avalon on November 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VEVO)

Ray continued: “We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed. And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me on that sense. We just need to use it as a moment to reflect, not to criticize, but find a better way to move forward as leaders, individuals in this culture that we’re in right now.”

Ray J Speaks On Diddy's Arrest