Ray J Says Diddy's Arrest Is A Learning Opportunity For The Next Generation

Ray J broke his silence on the arrest of Diddy during an episode of NewsNation’s Cuomo on Friday, September 20. Authorities charged the Bad Boy with sex trafficking and racketeering in New York City, earlier this week. Ray J says the situation presents a learning opportunity for the younger generation. Additionally, he says he never personally witnessed any of the crimes of which Diddy is being accused.
“We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” Ray J said. “And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”
Ray J & Diddy Pose Together At "Ne Yo And Friends"
Ray continued: “We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed. And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me on that sense. We just need to use it as a moment to reflect, not to criticize, but find a better way to move forward as leaders, individuals in this culture that we’re in right now.”
Ray J Speaks On Diddy's Arrest
Diddy has already pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains his innocence but was unable to get out of jail on bail. He's currently behind bars at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The state was worried about him contacting witnesses if he were to get out ahead of a trial. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ray J and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.
