Ray J Detained After Explosive Argument With Princess Love

It's no secret that Ray J and Princess Love's relationship has been on the rocks lately, but earlier this week, their issues reached a new peak. According to TMZ, the two of them got into a heated argument on Thursday afternoon. Reportedly, Princess ended up calling the police, alleging that Ray J was shouting, being aggressive, and potentially under the influence.

Sources told the outlet that once officers arrived, they detained him, keeping him in the back of a squad car while they assessed the situation. After chatting with both Princess and Ray J, they determined that he was in the clear and released him. He ended up posting a video of himself getting out of the car on Snapchat. In it, he can be heard commending the officers for how they handled the situation. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the explosive argument.

Ray J & Princess Love's Divorce

Last year, however, they announced that they'd decided to go their separate ways for good. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” the announcement read. This wasn't the first time they made this decision either, as it was the fourth time they'd filed. Despite their struggles, Ray J admitted that he doesn't think anyone could live up to Princess during an interview with VladTV last month.