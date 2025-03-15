Ray J Detained After Explosive Argument With Princess Love

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Detained Princess Love Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Last year, Ray J and Princess Love announced their decision to get a divorce, claiming their "paths have diverged."

It's no secret that Ray J and Princess Love's relationship has been on the rocks lately, but earlier this week, their issues reached a new peak. According to TMZ, the two of them got into a heated argument on Thursday afternoon. Reportedly, Princess ended up calling the police, alleging that Ray J was shouting, being aggressive, and potentially under the influence.

Sources told the outlet that once officers arrived, they detained him, keeping him in the back of a squad car while they assessed the situation. After chatting with both Princess and Ray J, they determined that he was in the clear and released him. He ended up posting a video of himself getting out of the car on Snapchat. In it, he can be heard commending the officers for how they handled the situation. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the explosive argument.

Read More: Wack 100 Allegedly Threatens To Kill Aaron The Plumber And His Mom Following Ray J Altercation

Ray J & Princess Love's Divorce

Last year, however, they announced that they'd decided to go their separate ways for good. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” the announcement read. This wasn't the first time they made this decision either, as it was the fourth time they'd filed. Despite their struggles, Ray J admitted that he doesn't think anyone could live up to Princess during an interview with VladTV last month.

"I'll never love another woman like I love her. I made a vow to her," he explained. "So even if it's not there no more as far as divorce or whatever, my word is everything." As for Princess, she got into it with Sukihana after posting some of the "Grinch" performer's freaky DMs with Ray J in December. Shortly after, she said she was over him for good.

Read More: Ray J's Security Guard Spits On Viral Star Aaron The Plumber During Heated Confrontation

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Ray J Princess Love Divorce Relationship News Relationships Ray J Claims He’ll “Never Love Again” After Princess Love’s Fourth Divorce Filing 981
2023 BET Soul Train Awards - Arrivals Gossip Ray J Promises Explosive Rant After Sukihana’s Boyfriend Taunts Him With Chain 3.4K
Juicy Fest 2025 Gossip Sukihana’s Boyfriend Continues To Taunt Ray J With Allegedly Stolen Chain 2.2K
2021 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED - Arrivals Relationships Ray J Reveals If Princess Love Still Wants A Divorce After Messy Sukihana Drama 1.8K