Ray J is now facing six misdemeanor charges following his arrest on Thanksgiving for allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love during a livestream. In turn, he won't be able to see his children on Christmas as a judge extended the restraining order against him in court, last week. The charges include brandishing a firearm, use of force, and child endangerment, according to AllHipHop.

In a video obtained by The Shade Room, Ray J admitted that he is missing his family outside of the courtroom. “Man, I don’t even want to talk about it,” he told reporters. “I’m missing my kids. I’m missing Christmas, my son’s birthday.” His son, Epik, will be turning six years old while the order is still active.

Following his initial arrest, Ray J got out of jail after posting a $50,000 bail. He denied having ever pointed a gun at his wife while speaking with TMZ. He claimed he "would never point a gun at anybody, including Princess Love."

Afterward, Princess Love urged him to seek professional help in a video online. “Check yourself into rehab, because you’re more than drunk,” Love said. “You’re not about to sit here and make me look crazy when I am the best mother since the day my kids been born. Everything I do, I do for my kids, including being around you when I don’t want to or have to.”

Ray J & Princess Love's Divorce

Ray J and Princess Love originally married back in 2016, but have come close to divorce several times over the years. Love most recently filed for separation in February 2024.