Ray J Loses Christmas With His Kids After Allegedly Pulling A Gun On Princess Love

BY Cole Blake 434 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2022 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Ray J and Princess Love attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Ray J has already denied any wrongdoing after Princes Love accused him of pulling a gun on her, last month.

Ray J is now facing six misdemeanor charges following his arrest on Thanksgiving for allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love during a livestream. In turn, he won't be able to see his children on Christmas as a judge extended the restraining order against him in court, last week. The charges include brandishing a firearm, use of force, and child endangerment, according to AllHipHop.

In a video obtained by The Shade Room, Ray J admitted that he is missing his family outside of the courtroom. “Man, I don’t even want to talk about it,” he told reporters. “I’m missing my kids. I’m missing Christmas, my son’s birthday.” His son, Epik, will be turning six years old while the order is still active.

Following his initial arrest, Ray J got out of jail after posting a $50,000 bail. He denied having ever pointed a gun at his wife while speaking with TMZ. He claimed he "would never point a gun at anybody, including Princess Love."

Afterward, Princess Love urged him to seek professional help in a video online. “Check yourself into rehab, because you’re more than drunk,” Love said. “You’re not about to sit here and make me look crazy when I am the best mother since the day my kids been born. Everything I do, I do for my kids, including being around you when I don’t want to or have to.”

Read More: Drake Subs Kendrick Lamar & His Enemies With Petty Dig At Spotify

Ray J & Princess Love's Divorce

Ray J and Princess Love originally married back in 2016, but have come close to divorce several times over the years. Love most recently filed for separation in February 2024.

In another livestream, Ray J claimed that he was scared when Love and her cousin came to pick up his children. “This dude is coming in my room. Getting in my bed to take my kids, I’m going to defend my kids and I’m going to defend my space. For my kids, I’m doubling down on that, y’all can’t do that,” he said, despite still denying having pulled a gun on them.

Read More: Ray J Insists He Would “Never Point A Gun” At Princess Love After Arrest

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Princess_Ray J Relationships Ray J & Princess Love’s Relationship Never Escaped Chaos 897
Ray J Points Gun Princess Love Livestream Music News Gossip Ray J Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Princess Love During Livestream 3.9K
Ray J Would Never Point Gun Princess Love Hip Hop News Music Ray J Insists He Would “Never Point A Gun” At Princess Love After Arrest 772
Princess Love Ray J Kids Walked In Another Woman Music News Relationships Princess Love Claims Ray J's Kids Walked In On Him With Another Woman 2.2K
Comments 0