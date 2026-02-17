Big Sean Recalls Stepping Away From Music After Nipsey Hussle's Death

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Big Sean performs before the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in 2019 at just 33 years old.

Big Sean says he fell into a "very deep" depression after the death of Nipsey Hussle in 2019. He reflected on the Los Angeles rapper's passing during a recent interview with Linsey Davis for ABC News, alongside Usher. The topic began with Sean discussing his willingness to open up about his struggles with mental health in the wake of Hussle's death.

"I was just sharing what was going on in my life. I didn’t realize that I was being so vulnerable, I wasn’t trying to be a spokesperson for mental health per se," Sean said of that period. He continued: “I was just expressing how I was, and was going into therapy and experiencing a time of heavy ups and downs, a time of depression."

"I had to rediscover myself," he further admitted, "I didn’t even know what I liked anymore. I didn’t even know what I was into anymore, I had been so about my work that I lost touch with the person that I was. So, I think that led to a very deep battle of depression, deeper than I experienced when I was a teenager."

Read More: Detroit Pistons Name Big Sean As Their Creative Director Of Global Experience

Nipsey Hussle's Death

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his store in South Central Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Eric Holder was found guilty of first-degree murder in the case three years later and was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

Further reflecting on his time away from music, Big Sean continued: "[That moment] taught me how important the mind, body and spirit are, how interconnected that they are. Really learned how to "take care of myself, my diet, being in the gym, taking time to meditate, taking time to have fun. You got to be serious about having fun, because as fast as time goes, we’re here for a limited amount of time. We got all these goals, all these dreams, but what if this is our only time to actually experience this friction and experience these feelings while we’re in our bodies... There’s so many lessons in that time that I learned in my life; so I’m just happy to be here."

Read More: Big Sean Goes Ballistic On Fans Dragging Jhene Aiko For Alleged Split

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2"
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Big Sean_Aiko Relationships Jhené Aiko & Big Sean's Timeline Written Through Their Collabs
Comments 0