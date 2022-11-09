SZA is certainly giving the fans what they want. The 33-year old songstress celebrated her birthday on Tuesday (November 8), by blessing her loyal followers with a preview of new music and a visual teaser of a cryptic track entitled “PSA.” The TDE songstress took to Instagram to share the teaser clip with her 12.5 million followers, writing, “Happy birthday to me. Clock starts now. Link In bio.”

SZA’s fans and famous friends flooded the comment section with their birthday wishes and excitement for her possible upcoming project. JT of the City Girls commented, “Happy birthday my love! Sooooo fine & talented.” Halle Bailey wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful.” Even DJ Khaled showed his “Beautiful” collaborator some love, “Happy b day! Bless up.”

SZA, The Woman King

In the scantily clad clip, the CTRL singer poses in a bikini while sitting inside a circle of green flames as she caresses her body and sings to the camera. The teaser comes just one week after she released the video for her viral hit “Shirt,” featuring actor LaKeith Stanfield. As for her highly anticipated sophomore effort, there’s still no word on an official release date. However, the New Jersey native recently revealed that recored 100 songs ahead of the new album.

In an interview with Complex, SZA shared that she’s currently sitting on five years worth of music, adding, “I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like. Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them. I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else.

She continued, “I really don’t know. It’s so bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads.” Check out the teaser for “PSA” below.